National Bankshares Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.80. The company had a trading volume of 817,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,142. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

