National Bankshares Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$33.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.18.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$31.99. 520,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$23.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

