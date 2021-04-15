National Bankshares Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$33.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.18.
TSE:IMO traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$31.99. 520,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$23.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.56.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
