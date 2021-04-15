National Bankshares Trims ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Target Price to C$12.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.74. 2,435,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.84. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.94.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.