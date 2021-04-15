National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $889.13

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 889.13 ($11.62) and traded as high as GBX 896.36 ($11.71). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 888.10 ($11.60), with a volume of 3,130,973 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,012.15 ($13.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £31.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 851.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.13.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

