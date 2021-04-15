NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.98 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 70.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 87.1% lower against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $6,987.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00362945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,727,980 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

