Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

A number of other analysts have also commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 194.25 ($2.54). The stock had a trading volume of 7,981,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,513,834. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.18. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 201 ($2.63).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

