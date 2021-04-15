nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $176,700.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,886.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NCNO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.19. 1,165,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
