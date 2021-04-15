nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $176,700.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,886.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.19. 1,165,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $11,586,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

