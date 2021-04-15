Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.92 ($0.05). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 349,663 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.44.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

