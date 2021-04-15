Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $84.74 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00007757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $84.74 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00028950 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00024710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010255 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,757,139 coins and its circulating supply is 17,362,999 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

