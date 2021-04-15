Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Now Covered by Tigress Financial

Equities researchers at Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NEBC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

