Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,940,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,256,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

