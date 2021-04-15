Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nelnet makes up approximately 5.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Nelnet worth $108,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NNI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $529.77 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

