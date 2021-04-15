Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.67. Neoleukin Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 1,065 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The firm has a market cap of $521.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $261,354. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

