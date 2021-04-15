NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,276 shares of company stock worth $1,525,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.49 million, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

