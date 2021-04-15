Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $35,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

