Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Cap Tops $142.21 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for $3.08 or 0.00004865 BTC on major exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $142.21 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00066125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00722946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00088513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.41 or 0.05902909 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

