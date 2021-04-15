NEST Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.15 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.48 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00066880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.00727440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.00 or 0.05870691 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,620,841 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

