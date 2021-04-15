NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 64,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 631.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.90 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

