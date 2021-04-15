Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Positive at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.86 on Thursday, hitting $548.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,958. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

