Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NRO stock remained flat at $$4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 177,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,731. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

