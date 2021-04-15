Neural Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $138,128.37 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $138,128.37 and approximately $2,341.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 91.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

