Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Neural Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $137,416.49 and $1,257.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded up 83% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.97 or 0.00713666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.00 or 0.05650290 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

