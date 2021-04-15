Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00131530 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

