Neutrino Token (NSBT) Price Tops $22.13 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $40.66 million and approximately $341,058.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for about $22.13 or 0.00034873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,837,158 coins. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

