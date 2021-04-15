New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $71,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NJR stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

