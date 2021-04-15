NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

NewRiver REIT stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). 656,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.19. The firm has a market cap of £321.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

