Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.85 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Newton has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00270358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.00751608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00023579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,109.09 or 0.99610997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.81 or 0.00855185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

