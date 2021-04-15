Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexans presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nexans alerts:

NXPRF remained flat at $$91.50 on Thursday. Nexans has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.