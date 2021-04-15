Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Nexstar Media Group worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $148.99 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

