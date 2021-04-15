Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $245,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,736,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $148.99 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.