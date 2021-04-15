NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Up 88.7% in March

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 706.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 492,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextDecade by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 52,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 530,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,008. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

A number of analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

