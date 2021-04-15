NFT Index Price Tops $629.46 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $629.46 or 0.01000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $50,090.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00719106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00087507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.44 or 0.05805251 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

