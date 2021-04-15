NFTX Market Cap Achieves $69.49 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $148.36 or 0.00236631 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $69.49 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00066884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.97 or 0.00738449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00037723 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

