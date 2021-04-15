NFTX (NFTX) Reaches Market Cap of $73.95 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and $2.58 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $157.86 or 0.00251014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00719187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00033407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.49 or 0.05721874 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.