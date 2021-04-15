NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGKSY remained flat at $$8.48 during midday trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. NGK Spark Plug has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

