Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 85,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,290. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

