Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 85,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,290. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.