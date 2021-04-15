Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.30

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $5.12. Nicox shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Nicox SA, an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion.

