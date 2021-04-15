Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.22

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.22 and traded as high as $32.64. Nidec shares last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 67,465 shares changing hands.

NJDCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

