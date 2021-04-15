Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Reaches $4.34 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $185.84 or 0.00297603 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $19,216.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

