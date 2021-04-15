Noir (NOR) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $813,979.99 and $1,517.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00059081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00359936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.56 or 0.04033046 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,454,001 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

