Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.16

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and traded as high as $36.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 33 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

