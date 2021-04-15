Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Hits $10.12 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Noku has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $4,117.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.00712328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00087903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.64 or 0.05757222 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars.

