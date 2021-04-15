Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Nomura Real Estate stock remained flat at $$21.89 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Nomura Real Estate has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.89.
Nomura Real Estate Company Profile
