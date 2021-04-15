Nord Finance (NORD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $1.33 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00012247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00271552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00739315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,168.70 or 0.99554199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.43 or 0.00867029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

