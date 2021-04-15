Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,076,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,198,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.95% of Healthcare Trust of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.33 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.