Norges Bank Invests $54.55 Million in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,402,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,553,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.17% of SLM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth $1,779,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SLM by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in SLM by 493.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,031,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

SLM opened at $18.95 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

