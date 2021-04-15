Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,336,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,200,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Leggett & Platt as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,356,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

