Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Northern Star Resources stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

