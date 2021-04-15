Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,049,934 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,049,934 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.13% of Newpark Resources worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,949,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Newpark Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 433.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,526 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $315.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

