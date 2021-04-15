Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,197 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 138.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

